Ghanaian prospect Rak-Sakyi makes Palace debut in Chelsea defeat

Crystal Palace teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his Premier League debut as The Eagles succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

A second half substitute, the English-born winger of Ghanaian descent saw 13 minutes of game time as Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah scored to seal three points for The Blues in the season opener at Stamford bridge.



Ghanaian compatriots Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were also in action for Patrick Vieira's side, as were Senegal defender Cheikhou Kouyate.



Chelsea underlined their Premier League title credentials with a thoroughly comfortable win over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.



The highlight in front of a noisy, near-full Stamford Bridge was when academy product Trevoh Chalobah smashed home their third from 25 yards on his Premier League debut.



Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said before the game he was surprised his side - who are European champions and won the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday - were considered among the favourites to win the title.

But they were excellent in their league opener as Vieira's first game as a manager in England resulted in a limp performance.



Marcos Alonso whipped in Chelsea's opener with a free-kick from about 22 yards.



Christian Pulisic then blasted in a second via the underside of the bar after Vicente Guaita spilled Mason Mount's cross.



And Chalobah, who joined Chelsea's youth set-up 14 years ago, drove home from distance to seal the win.



Palace improved slightly after the break, but Jordan Ayew's header was their only effort on target.