1
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu to officiate Gagnoa-JS Saoura Confederation Cup first leg

Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu has been handed the Confederation Cup Match between Sporting Club de Gagnoa(Ivory Coast) and JS Saoura(Algeria).

The match will be played on October 8, 2022, at the Stade Yamoussoukro.

He will be assisted by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka and Tijani Mohammed with Abdul Latif Qadiri as the Fourth Official.

Match Commissioner for the match is Claude Mahounou Paqui from Benin.

Gagnoa eliminated Liberian International Shipping & Corporate Registry FC in the preliminary round to set up the tie against seeded JS Saoura in the final round of the qualifiers.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Related Articles: