Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu to officiate Gagnoa-JS Saoura Confederation Cup first leg

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: ghanafa.org
Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu has been handed the Confederation Cup Match between Sporting Club de Gagnoa(Ivory Coast) and JS Saoura(Algeria).
The match will be played on October 8, 2022, at the Stade Yamoussoukro.
He will be assisted by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka and Tijani Mohammed with Abdul Latif Qadiri as the Fourth Official.
Match Commissioner for the match is Claude Mahounou Paqui from Benin.
Gagnoa eliminated Liberian International Shipping & Corporate Registry FC in the preliminary round to set up the tie against seeded JS Saoura in the final round of the qualifiers.
