Ghanaian referees in trouble for betting

A photo of a Ghanaian referee

Two Ghanaian referees, Philip Atta Forson and Isaac Osei have been charged by the Ghana Football Association for partaking in sports betting.

According to the GFA, Atta Forson and Isaac Osei placed bets on multiple games in Ghana thus "breaching Article 26 of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019 and Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019".



They have until Wednesday, August 8, 2022, to produce a written response about the charge.



Read the full GFA statement in the post below:



Two Referees have been charged for breaching Article 26 of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019 and Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019.



Referee Philip Atta Forson and Isaac Osei have both been charged after being found by the GFA integrity Officer to have placed bets on sports betting platforms on various football matches.

Charge sheets have been sent to the two referees and they are to send their written responses on or before 5 pm on Wednesday, August 8, 2022.



After receiving their responses, the GFA Disciplinary Committee will form a panel to adjudicate their respective cases.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



