Ghanaian referees told to pursue spiritual fortification ahead of games

Ghanaian referees have been encouraged to spiritually fortify themselves before officiating games in the various local competitions.

This advice is coming from the current chairman of the Ashanti Regional Referees Association of Ghana, GK Manu (rtd).



The experienced former referee who now serves as an instructor believes that the field of officiating shouldn’t be looked at merely as an easy undertaking.



“People take refereeing as a cinch…(as a referee) you have to prepare yourself physically, mentally and spiritually,” he told Kumasi-based Silver 98.3 FM in an interview.



“You have to prepare yourself spiritually. If you worship a deity, visit it for assistance. If you are a Christian, pray… We (referees) have gone through a lot of issues.



“Personally, in tough games, I used to fast and officiate the game. I would then officiate the game well with no issues,” he added.

Referee GK Manu was speaking as part of the build-up to undoubtedly the biggest club game on Ghana’s football calendar; Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



He has advised the appointed officials for the game to come well-prepared.



“So I keep saying that in games between Kotoko and Hearts, it’s the referee who has to approach the game well prepared in every aspect."



“If you think you’re not ready, don’t accept the appointment,” he concluded.



