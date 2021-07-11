0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian soccer fans react as Messi's Argentina win Copa America

Argentina COPA America Winners Messi and his teammates celebrate a long awaited continental triumph

Sun, 11 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina's Copa America victory has the world of football talking and football fans in Ghana will not be left out of the chatter.

PSG attacker, Angel Di Maria, scored the only goal that gave Lionel Messi's side their first title in a long time.

A goal.com report stated: Lionel Messi finally banished the memories of years of international despair as his Argentina team downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa America title in the Selecao's own backyard.

Messi was seven years old when last the Albiceleste - Argentine national team - won a continental title in 1993.

He has had a series of disappointments with the team, both as key player and skipper. Messi has at a point retired from the team before returning after appeals.

For many Ghanaian fans, the victory reignites and resets the long running GOAT - greatest of all time - debate between Messi and Portuguese playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi has long been shamed for failing to win a trophy with his national side despite his stellar achievements at club level with Barcelona.

Below are some tweets relative to Argentina and Messi's feat













Source: www.ghanaweb.com