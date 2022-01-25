Ghanaian spiritualist details what GFA must do for Black Stars to qualify for World Cup

Black Stars will play Nigeria in March

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has outlined some steps that must be taken by the Ghana Football Association if the Black Stars are to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The spiritualist tells Kasapa FM that certain things are amiss in the spiritual realm and that if they are not addressed, the team will miss out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



He urged the Ghana Football Association to speak to Asamoah Gyan and have his blessings as the legendary striker still harbour some pain over how he was stripped of the captaincy.



He also identified a certain spirit that he claims is working against the success of the team and that measure ought to be taken by the FA to address it.

“If the Black Stars will work again, they will have to apologise to Asamoah Gyan and some players. Look at the likes of Sulley, we have to forget and forgive. We must bring all of them together if we want the Black Stars to succeed.



“A certain spirit is impeding the success of the Black Stars so the FA must do something about. If they will go to church or visit me, we can address it. There is a spirit that is blocking the success of the team. If we want the team to reach the heights of the previous years, then we must do the right things.



“If we don’t take care, we won’t qualify for the world cup. We have to address all the issues facing the team if we want to qualify,” he said.



In the world cup play-offs, the Black Stars have been paired with the Super Eagles of Nigeria who exited the AFCON at the Round of 16 stage.



The two-leg tie is scheduled for March this year.