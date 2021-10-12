Ghanaian sports journalists preview Ghana's game against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars will continue their FIFA World Cup qualifications campaign today, October 12, 2021, against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on matchday 4.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinalist will take on the Warriors in their own backyard at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe after beating them 3-1 in Cape Coast in the first leg.



Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey, and captain Andre Dede Ayew were enough as the Black Stars cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory on home soil on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The win took Ghana to second place on the Group G table with six points as leaders South Africa continue to sit on top of the table after beating Ethiopia 3-1 away from home.



This game is a must-win game for the Black Stars to keep Ghana's chances of making it to the FIFA World Cup tournament for the fourth time in its history as leaders South Africa already have the head-to-head advantage after beating Johannesburg.



Ahead of the big encounter today, GhanaWeb engaged Pure FM's Kwabena Afriyie Obeng 'Ob Trice' and international football commentator, Benjamin Willie Graham on our preview for the game.

What was said:



Should Andre Ayew play deep in midfield?



Benjamin Willie Graham: "I think Andre should not play as a deep midfielder but rather play behind the arrowhead today or play him on the right side of the attack."



Kwabena Afriyie Obeng added: "Andre is not the type of player who can play in the deep midfielder so playing him there will be a big risk since playing away will be a more difficult game for us. If Baba Iddrisu and Emmanuel Lomotey are available there is no need to gamble with Andre Ayew in that position."



Performance of goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott:

Benjamin Willie Graham: "I think Joojo excelled partly because he was not tested that much but I think he is well composed."



Will Jordan Ayew find his scoring boot?



Benjamin Willie Graham: "I think Jordan should be benched for others to have a bite upfront and also some varieties. Fameyeh or any other target man can be given the opportunity.



"Zimbabwe will be getting the services of talisman Khama Billiat who was suspended for the first leg and according to our two guests, he might be the solution to the attacking problems of the Warriors.



"Zimbabwe missed Khama a lot and his presence could cause some problems. He can create chances out of nothing for his team."