Ghanaian stabbed to death in South Africa over controversial penalty awarded to Black Stars

A file photo of crime scene

Yaw Owusu has lost his life after defending Ghana's win over South Africa as a legitimate one

He was stabbed to death in a small town called Mzuluku



Ghana beat South Africa to advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers



A Ghanaian man has been stabbed to death in South Africa following an argument on the Black Stars victory over Bafana Bafana in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The 39-year-old identified as Yaw Owusu has allegedly been killed for defending Ghana's penalty goal against the South Africans by a native.



According to a Kumasi-based Fox FM, Owusu was stabbed to death in a small town called Mzuluku.

Obeng Boadu Owuraku a former Radio rep of King Faisal who currently resides in South Africa confirmed this news to Fox FM in an interview.



“We are now trying to find his family members in Ghana. The tension on Ghanaians here is very high. The South Africans have threatened to deal with Ghanaians here after their petition to FIFA.



“We are pleading with authorities to come to our aid here since things may be scarier soon. I don’t think Ghanaians are too safe as I speak to you,” he added.



Background



The Black Stars on Sunday, November 14, 2021, defeated South Africa by a lone goal to advance it to the playoff stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the Mundial in Qatar 2022.

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew scored the only goal in the game from the spot after referee Moguetta Ndiaye awarded a penalty for a foul on Daniel Amatey in the Bafana Bafana box in the 32nd minute.



The South Africans after the game have accused Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye of cheating them in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The South African Football Association has since petitioned FIFA to investigate the referee and possibly order a replay of their game against the Black Stars.



"FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” FIFA in a statement in response to a query from Graphic Online.