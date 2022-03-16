Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban to leave Genoa on loan

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Genoa will send underperforming striker Caleb Ekuban out on loan at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

Ekuban joined Genoa before the start of the season, signing a three-year contract after he parted ways with Trabzonspor.



However, he has failed to glitter with just two goals and two assists in 25 matches.



In January, the club brought in a new striker Kelvin Yeboah to boost their attacking department in a bid to avoid relegation.

Genoa are 19th in Serie A and need massive improvement to beat the drop.



Ekuban is currently injured with his return date unknown but the club are hopeful he will be fine by the end of the month.