Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah wins Carabao Cup goal king

English-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah has won the top scorer award for the 2021/2022 Carabao Cup competition in England.



Nketiah scored five goals in the domestic competition to clinch the goal king prize.



The former England youth star scored his first goal in the third round when Arsenal beat Wimbledon 3-0 at the Emirates. He added one more to his tally in the round of 16 in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Leeds United.



In the quarter-final, the 22-year-old netted a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Sunderland. He was named best player of the round following his treble.

Unfortunately, he could not get on the scoresheet in the semi-finals as Arsenal exited the competition with a 2-0 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Liverpool.



Eddie Nketiah is one of the Ghanaian players born abroad who the Ghana FA are trying to convince to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars.



After his hat-trick against Sunderland, his teammate, and Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was seen in a viral video asking Nketiah whether he is ready to play for Ghana.



