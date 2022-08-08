Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu scores winning goal for Botev Plovdiv on his debut

Elvis Manu

Ghanaian international, Elvis Manu was on target on Saturday for Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria when he marked his debut for the new club.

The experienced Dutch-born striker joined the Bulgarian Parva Liga side last week on a free transfer to bolster the squad of the team.



Despite not having the chance to train as much as he would have wanted, he was named in the Botev Plovdiv squad for the clash against Cypriot side Nea Salamina in a friendly match.



During the exercise, Antoine Baroin opened the scoring for the team from Bulgaria before the opponent equalised to restore parity through Klimovic.

Late in the game, Elvis Manu was introduced into the game for his first minutes for his new club.



Before the end of the game, he made use of his experienced when he capitalised on a half chance in the area of the opponent to score to give Botev Plovdiv a 2-1 win at the end of the friendly match against Nea Salamis.