Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng nets his first goal for Portuguese club Rio Ave

1011 2122 L1 Rennes Sulemana 1.webp Emmanuel Boateng

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng scored his first goal for Rio Ave after rejoining the Portuguese club in the summer transfer window.

Boateng was perfectly placed inside the box and struck the ball into the net.

Compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu assisted the goal, and he also scored in the thrilling match against Braga.

Their goals were insufficient as Braga won 3-2 at Estadio dos Arcos in Rio Ave.

Boateng's goal, on the other hand, is his second for the club after scoring just once during his first season.

Boateng returned to Rio Ave on a free transfer in August, signing a two-year contract.

The former Levante player, 26, had been without a club since leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional.

 

