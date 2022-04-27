0
Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie wins the Djibouti League

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Gabriel Dadzie, a Ghanaian striker, has won the 2021/2022 Djibouti Premier League with Artar Solar 7.

Dadzie was the team's best scorer last season, with 18 goals, and he played a key role in the club winning the trophy for the second time in a row this weekend, after defeating Al Arhiba 21-1 in the previous game.

Solar 7 won the league with 36 points and will represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

Dadzie has been Solar7's top striker for the past three years.

When sponsored by Ethio-Djibouti Railways, the club was known as CDE/Arta The Fairy Mountaineers, and when sponsored by the International Hydrocarbon Society, it was known as Arta/SIHD.

Due to a partnership with the Djibouti-based solar power firm Solar 7, the club is currently known as Arta Solar 7.

