0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper scores first league of the season in Romania

Screenshot 20220910 223255 Facebook Godberg Barry Cooper

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper opened his scoring account in the Romanian Liga 1 in AFC Chindia Târgoviște's home defeat on Saturday.

The Italy-born attacker got the consolation for Chindia as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe in the round 10 fixture.

The visitors took the lead in the match in the 37th minute after former Venezuela international Mario Rondon converted a spot kick at the Ilie Oană Stadium.

The 25-year-old lanky player drew Chindia level two minutes from the break with a powerful header as he connected with a cross from captain Cristian Negut.

Sepsi scored again from the penalty spot through Ion Gheorghe in the 82nd minute to seal the victory.

Cooper joined Chindia from the Macedonian side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.

He has one goal in seven appearances in the Romanian topflight this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign