Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah nominated for Crawley Town Player of the Season Award

Kwesi Appiah

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Appiah has been nominated for the Crawley Town Player of the Season Award.

The former Crystal Palace forward has been a key player for the League Two side.



Despite the ups and downs, Crawley sit 12th in the league and can only finish as low as thirteenth depending on results on the final day of the season on Saturday.



Crawley face 23rd placed Oldham and their closest rivals Leyton Orient face 9th placed Tranmere.



However, Appiah is the current top scorer for the side. The striker netted 12 times in 29 appearances this season.



However, Appiah has missed a considerable amount of games this season due to injuries. The Ghanaian has been absent for 17 games this season and is currently injured.



Other players who could win the accolade include midfielder Jack Powell, who has made the most outfield appearances for Crawley this season.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris has played more minutes than any other player this season, accumulating 4,140 minutes on the pitch.



The veteran goalkeeper has already won the club player of the season award on three occasions since his arrival at Crawley in 2016.



