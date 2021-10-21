Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah on target for Crawley Town in England

Thu, 21 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their home defeat against Exeter City in the English fourth-tier league.
Appiah opened the scoring in the 31st minute to take his tally to four goals in 11 games.
But the away side bounced back to secure a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.
The Reds had to pay the price after Ashley Nadesan's red card in the 43rd minute for a second bookable offence.
On Saturday, Crawley will face a trip to the bottom of the table side, Scunthorpe United, as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.
Appiah joined them in the summer as a free agent after he brought to an end his spell in India.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- I wasn’t given enough opportunity to justify my quality to the Black Stars – Isaac Cofie
- Ghanaian Felix Afena-Gyan leads top scorers chart in Italy
- Godfred Donsah cautions Crotone ahead of Serie B clash with Alessandria FC
- Kamaldeen Sulemana named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week
- Caleb Ekuban recollects his time at Trabzonspor during Genoa event
- Read all related articles