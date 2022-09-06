0
Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah speaks following move to Colchester United

Striker Kwesi Appiah.jpeg Kwesi Appiah

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah described his move to Colchester United as the right decision for him.

Appiah joined Colchester from fellow English fourth-tier club Crawley Town on transfer deadline day.

The agreement was finalized on Thursday, September 1, the last day of the summer transfer window.

Appiah signed a contract extension with Crawley Town in April of this year, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

The 32-year-old has made five appearances for Crawley this season, having finished as the 2021/22 top goalscorer.

Appiah debuted for Colchester United over the weekend, playing 68 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool.

