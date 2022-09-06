Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah speaks following move to Colchester United

Kwesi Appiah

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah described his move to Colchester United as the right decision for him.

Appiah joined Colchester from fellow English fourth-tier club Crawley Town on transfer deadline day.



The agreement was finalized on Thursday, September 1, the last day of the summer transfer window.



Appiah signed a contract extension with Crawley Town in April of this year, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

The 32-year-old has made five appearances for Crawley this season, having finished as the 2021/22 top goalscorer.



Appiah debuted for Colchester United over the weekend, playing 68 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool.