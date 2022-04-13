0
Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris picks up injury 

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

France-based Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris has suffered an injury and will be sidelined for some time.

Waris did not play in Strasbourg's 1-1 draw with Lyon in French Ligue 1 last Sunday and will miss the upcoming game against Troyes.

The 30-year-old last appeared for Strasbourg on February 20, when he played four minutes in a 2-2 draw with Saint-Etienne.

The striker has since struggled to get minutes since then. In the last six games, Waris has been benched four times.

Waris has only played 334 minutes in 16 games this season, but he has scored two goals.

His struggles at club level have cost him a spot in the senior national team, the Black Stars. He was last seen on the field for the team in 2019.

Waris has four goals in 32 Ghanaian games.

