Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris to miss Strasbourg’s clash with champions PSG

Abdul Majeed Waris

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris will not play in Strasbourg's match against PSG, who have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions, this evening at the Stade de la Meinau.

Waris is out with an injury, and sportsworldghana.com can confirm that he will not be part of the 18-man squad for Friday's game.



Strasbourg is hoping for their first home win against PSG in five years, as well as a minimum Europa Conference League berth.

This season, Waris has appeared in 15 games for Strasbourg, who are currently sixth in the table with 56 points, just three points behind third-placed Rennes.



However, Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku is expected to start in the must-win game for Strasbourg.