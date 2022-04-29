Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris to miss Strasbourg’s clash with champions PSG

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris will not play in Strasbourg's match against PSG, who have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions, this evening at the Stade de la Meinau.
Waris is out with an injury, and sportsworldghana.com can confirm that he will not be part of the 18-man squad for Friday's game.
Strasbourg is hoping for their first home win against PSG in five years, as well as a minimum Europa Conference League berth.
This season, Waris has appeared in 15 games for Strasbourg, who are currently sixth in the table with 56 points, just three points behind third-placed Rennes.
However, Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku is expected to start in the must-win game for Strasbourg.
