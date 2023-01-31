0
Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng joins SD Huesca on loan

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng has sealed a move to lower-tier Spanish side SD Huesca in the ongoing January transfer window.

The former Black Meteors striker has joined his new side on loan from Real Oviedo till the end of the season.

He joins the club after agreeing to the loan terms and also passing a medical examination on Monday.

Obeng has struggled for goals this campaign and also game time in equal measure as he has scored once in 25 appearances.

The Ghanaian striker has a contract with Real Oviedo until 2024 and has played he majority of his football in the basement of Spanish football.

