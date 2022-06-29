0
Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh starts pre-season training with Adanaspor

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh has commenced pre-season training with Turkish side Adanaspor.

The 25-year-old trained his teammates at the club's training complex as they gear up for the new season.

Tetteh was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

He sustained a serious injury during Adanaspor's win over Sumspor in Turkey's top flight.

The former Ghana youth star was taken out of the game after only eight minutes into the game.

Tetteh made 31 appearances for Adanaspor across all competitions, scored seven goals, and provided one assist in his debut season at the club.

He joined the Turkish second-tier outfit on a two-year deal from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

