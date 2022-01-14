Ghanaian supporters in Cameroon hold prayer session for Black Stars ahead of Gabon game

A photo of Ghanaian football fans

Supporters fight spiritual battle for Ghana ahead of Gabon game

Ghana lose 1-0 to Morocco



Black Stars are bottom on Group C table



Ghanaian supporters in Cameroon started their day with a prayer session ahead of the Black Stars game against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.



The supporters dedicated part of their time after breakfast on Friday morning to fighting a spiritual battle for the Black Stars as the game against Gabon is a must-win for Ghana.



The kick-off for the much-anticipated game which will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé is 7pm.



The fans prayed to God to intercede on their behalf as they believe that the game is beyond what the eyes can see hence the need for God to stand behind the Black Stars against Gabon.

Ahead of the second Group C game, the Black Stars are bottom on the table while Gabon sits on top of the table while Morocco occupies the second position.



