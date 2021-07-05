Ghanaian swimmer wants to make an impact in Tokyo 2020

Unilez Yebowaah Takyi is a member of the national swimming team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Source: GNA

Unilez Yebowaah Takyi a member of the national swimming team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is keen on making a significant impact at the Games, though it will be her first Olympic Games.

Yebowaah Takyi, who would represent Ghana in 50 meters freestyle swimming event said she was determined to make a name for herself at the games to serve as a motivation for other young athletes and the youth.



According to the young swimmer, her efforts would pave the way for young people to discover and appreciate their talents and work on them.



“Coming to the Olympic Games are both work and passion. I’m hopeful of carrying the flag of Ghana to many places and I do not have regrets in doing sports,” she noted.



The young swimmer advised young people to work hard at their careers and avoid shortcuts to fame and riches.



“Many people want to become rich and famous easily, but do not know that it takes hard work to succeed,” she noted.

Yeboawaah Takyi, 16, was born in Italy to Takyi Agyepong and Tchetche Kodjo Rosine.



She is a student of Alessandra Manzoni Scientific School, and wants to study minerals in the future.



The swimmer is making her first appearance for Ghana at the Olympic Games after competing for Ghana in Tunisia in 2019 and in Accra in 2020 during the Africa Zone II championship.



She expressed appreciation to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) for the support given her in nurturing her talent.