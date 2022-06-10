Ghanaian teen Ernest Poku scores in Netherlands U19's defeat to Ukraine

Dutch-born Ghanaian Ernest Poku with the ball

Dutch-born Ghanaian Ernest Poku scored in the Netherlands U19 game against Ukraine.

The AZ Alkmaar youngster opened the scoring for the Young Oranges but Ukraine leveled and netted the winner in the second half.



Holland played most of the game with a man down after Robin Roefs was sent off in the 47th minute.



Eduard Kozik netted the equalizer ten minutes later before Kiril Popov scored the winner later into the game.



The defeat means the Netherland have failed to qualify for the 2022 European U19 championship.

Meanwhile, Poku will be hoping to get a breakthrough campaign with the senior side of AZ Alkmaar.



He still remains eligible to play for the Black Stars at the senior level.







