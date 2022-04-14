0
Ghanaian teen Isaac Nuhu pops up on the radar of English clubs

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red-hot Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu is attracting interest from English clubs following his explosive season in the Belgium topflight.

The 19-year-old had a good second season with the Belgium side, and was their brightest spot in a very tough campaign.

Nuhu made 24 appearances in the Pro League, scoring two goals and providing two assists, much better than his first spell, where he made only seven appearances.

According to sources close to GHANASoccernet, a few English clubs have expressed interest in the Ghanaian and are hoping to start negotiations in the summer transfer window.

The teams will be facing competition from clubs in France and Germany, where the player is reported to have popped up on the radar of some teams.





And in Belgium, Club Brugge had also lined up the former Aspire Academy player as part of players to bring to the club in the summer.

Nuhu's pace and direct football suits the style in England and it is believed to be the reason for clubs circling around him.

 



