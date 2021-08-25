Ghanaian winger Aaron Opoku joins German third-tier club

German-born Ghanaian winger Aaron Opoku

German-born Ghanaian winger Aaron Opoku has joined 3. Liga club VfL Osnabruck on a season long-loan deal from Hamburger SV.

The move was sealed on Tuesday Opoku, 22, passed his medical.



"I'm happy that the loan to VfL worked out. Sports director Amir Shapourzadeh and head coach Daniel Scherning absolutely convinced me of the game idea and the challenge and also put a lot of effort into looking after me.



Of course, I also asked Ludovit Reis, among others, and he only gave me positive reports. I signed with VfL with a really good feeling and am now looking forward to getting to know the team, to be on the pitch as quickly as possible and to our loud fans at the Bremer Brucke," the left-footed winger told the club's official website.



Amir Shapourzadeh, the club's sporting director added: "Aaron Opoku was at the top of our wish list for the winger we were looking for. He's fast, strong at one-on-one, creates moments of surprise and scores goals.

We are convinced that he will enrich the offensive power of our team and that the fans will also enjoy his style of play."



“In the past, Aaron has already shown what he's made of at Hansa Rostock and in Regensburg. He also currently had various offers from the 3rd division and clubs from abroad.



We are pleased that he has decided in favour of the Bremer Brücke and our game idea and we would like to thank those responsible at HSV who made this loan possible."