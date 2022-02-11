Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah nets own goal as QPR loses points at home

Albert Adomah's own goal stopped Queens Park Rangers from bagging 3 big points

Ghanaian international, Albert Adomah was a disappointed man on Wednesday night after his own goal stopped Queens Park Rangers from bagging three big points.

The experienced winger was in action for his team last night when the team hosted Middlesbrough in the EFL Champions.



On the matchday, Ilias Chair scored in the 29th minute to shoot QPR into a deserved lead.



Unfortunately, the team could not hold on to take the lead into the break as a strike from Dael Fry drew the visitors level in added time of the first 45 minutes.

After recess, QPR immediately regained the lead when Chris Willock scored in less than 20 seconds.



Later on the hour mark, winger Albert Adomah put the ball in the back of his own net, helping Middlesbrough to secure a 2-2 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



The result denied QPR full marks as the team shared the spoils with the opponent one point apiece.