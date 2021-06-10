Ghanaian winger David Atanga returns to Holstein Kiel after loan in Austria

Ghana international David Atanga

Ghanaian forward David Atanga has returned to German Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel after a successful loan spell at Austrian side FC Admira Wacker Modling.

Atanga joined the Austrian Bundesliga club in January 2021 on a six-month loan where he managed 15 appearances and scored two goals with three assists.



The 24-year-old joined Kiel from Red Bull Salzburg on June 30, 2019, for €500,000.



Atanga made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga 2 and provided five assists in the first season for Kiel.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player moved to Admira Wacker in search of playing minutes after failing to command a starting berth in the first half of the German second-tier.



Atanga will have to fight for starting places next season as Kiel's target promotion to the German top-flight.