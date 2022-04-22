Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson scores as Bodo/Glimt reach Norwegian Cup final

Gilbert Koomson

Ghanaian attacker Gilbert Koomson was on the scoresheet for Bodo/Glimt as they progressed to the Norwegian Cup final on Thursday.

Bodo/Glimt came from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory against holders Viking FK in the semi-finals at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo.



Viking got their noses in front in the game as early as the 12th minute after Norwegian forward Veton Berisha converted a penalty kick.



The lead didn't last up to five minutes as Runar Espejord got the equalising goal for Bodo/Glimt in the 16th minute.

Koomson got his name on the scoresheet seven minutes from the break to put the hosts ahead having connected a pass from Norway international Ola Solbakken.



Bodo/Glimt will face Molde FK in the final of the 2021 edition of the Norwegian Cup which will take place on April 30, 2022 at the Aker Stadion.



The winner of this competition will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.