Ghanaian winger Jamie Leweling given 4 million euros price tag

Jamie Leweling Jamie Leweling

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Greuther Furth has set a price of 4 million euros for Jamie Leweling, who is being pursued by several European clubs.

The youngster, who is of Ghanaian descent but plays for Germany, has piqued the interest of clubs with his impressive Bundesliga performance and is expected to leave relegated Greuther.

Ghanasoccernet.com can report that FC Union, VfB Stuttgart, and Borussia Mönchengladbach are all interested in signing the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Leweling's value has increased slightly after scoring five goals and assisting three others this season.

According to sources, Greuther Furth is willing to let the 21-year-old forward go.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



