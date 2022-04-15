0
Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler to miss Koln's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian attacker Kingsley Schindler will miss FC Koln's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. 

The 28-year-old has been out for almost a month due to personal issues but was expected in training this week.

However, the winger failed to show up with manager Steffen Baumgart revealing the player will be out for another week.

"Schindler will be back next week and will start training," said Steffen Baumgart during the pre-match interviews.

Schindler has had a decent campaign thus far, playing 15 games and scoring a goal in the German topflight.

The former Holstein Kiel player returned from a loan spell at Hannover in the summer after initial struggles in the topflight.

Schindler was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and he is eligible to play for the Black Stars.

 

