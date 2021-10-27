Ghanaian winger Kinsgley Sarfo named in Team of the Week in Cyprus

Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo

Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo capped up a successful week with a Team of the Week appearance in Cyprus.

The two times capped Ghana international made the best eleven of the week after inspiring Olympiakos Nicosia to victory over Doxa Katokopias at the weekend.



Sarfo, a former player of Swedish giants Malmo, provided the assist for the only goal of the game against Doxa.

The inform forward has been key to Nicosia in the Cypriot league this season.