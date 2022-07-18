0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah suffers injury in preseason friendly

RAY AL ANTW Nana Ampomah

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Nana Ampomah is expected to spend some time on the sideline after suffering an injury in the Fortuna Dusseldorf pre-season friendly against FC Twente.

The 26-year-old returned to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window after leaving Royal Antwerp.

Last Friday, Fortuna Dusseldorf played against FC Twente in a preseason friendly.

But Ghanaian player, unfortunately, picked up a minor tendon injury and could miss the rest of the side preseason.

Ampomah underwent scans and has been advised to sit out for some time as a precautionary measure.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP