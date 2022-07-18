Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah suffers injury in preseason friendly

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Nana Ampomah is expected to spend some time on the sideline after suffering an injury in the Fortuna Dusseldorf pre-season friendly against FC Twente.
The 26-year-old returned to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window after leaving Royal Antwerp.
Last Friday, Fortuna Dusseldorf played against FC Twente in a preseason friendly.
But Ghanaian player, unfortunately, picked up a minor tendon injury and could miss the rest of the side preseason.
Ampomah underwent scans and has been advised to sit out for some time as a precautionary measure.
