Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah starts pre-season at Fortuna Dusseldorf

1w993qhighc0.bild .png Nana Opoku Ampomah

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Nana Opoku Ampomah has started pre-season with his German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The player has returned to the club this month after ending his long loan stay in Belgium.

The once highly-rated forward joined Royal Antwerp on a two-year loan deal in 2020.

Unfortunately, what he hoped for at Royal Antwerp is not what he got. His stay at the club in the last two seasons saw him warming the bench for the most part as he grew frustrated.

With his two-year loan deal coming to an end this month, Nana Opoku Ampomah has returned to Fortuna Dusseldorf, a club he joined for a record here million euros.

Now back in Germany, the forward is determined to fight for a place in his team. He wants to be a regular for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2022/23 football season to try and help the team to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.

On Monday, the forward was spotted working his socks off in a bid to merit a place in the starting eleven of the team for upcoming games in pre-season.

Now 26-years old, the forward still has more years ahead of him and can turn his career around.

