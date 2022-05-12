0
Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari registers assist in FC Nantes win over Stade Rennais

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari provided an assist for FC Nantes in their 2-1 win over Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old featured for 67 minutes before being replaced French-born Ghanaian Dennis Appiah as he helped his side secure a vital win at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Bukari's run down the right that took him past Adrien Truffert and dangerous cross set the tone for the hosts.

Flavien Tait gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute of the game but Bukari nipped ahead of Truffert and Baptiste Santamaria, and his well-struck cross flew high into the net off the knee of Kalifa Coulibaly to equalise for Nantes in the 45th minute.

After the recess, Nicolas Pallois bagged the match winner in the 74th minute of the game to seal all three points.

Bukari, who helped Nantes clinch the French Cup last Saturday has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Nantes this season, scored two goals and provided four assists in the process.

The pacy winger joined the French Ligue 1 side from Belguim Jupiler Pro League side KAA Gent on a season-long loan deal.

