Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Isahaku in Germany to seal Bayer Leverkusen deal

Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku is in Germany to seal a deal with Bayer Leverkusen

Ghanaian wonder-kid Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku has arrived in Germany to seal a deal with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side beat off stiff competition from Dutch champions Ajax who were also keen and English giants Liverpool.



The Steadfast FC midfielder emerged as the player of the tournament at the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania which Ghana won.



He was outstanding at the tournament churning out impressive performances at the tournament earning a place in the Black Stars B friendly match against Uzbekistan and scoring Ghana's only goal.



He has been an integral figure in Steadfast FC's promotion push from the lower tier league with his impressive output.



Ghana will play two high profile games against North African giants Morocco (Atlas Lions) and two-time African champions Ivory Coast (Elephants) next month in place of the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers that got cancelled.



The Black Stars will first play against Morocco in Rabat on June 8 before hosting Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium four days later.