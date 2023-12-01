Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah assists Genk’s only goal in defeat at Fiorentina

Baah was introduced in the 43rd minute after Alieu Fadera picked up an injury

Ghanaian international, Chrispher Baah put on a good performance on Thursday night when his KRC Genk side suffered a defeat to Fiorentina on the road in the Europa Conference League.

The midfielder missed out on a starting role today but was introduced in the 43rd minute after Alieu Fadera picked up an injury.



Just two minutes after coming on, Christopher Baah’s creativity was on show.



The youngster assisted Joris Kayembe Ditu to score to give KRC Genk the lead.

Unfortunately, the Belgian side could not defend the lead before the break. In added time, Fiorentina equalised through a strike from Lucas Martínez Quarta to restore parity to the game.



After recess, both teams pushed in a bid to get the winning goal. Despite the good efforts of Genk, it was Fiorentina that secured a 2-1 win at full-time thanks to a penalty kick converted by Nicolás González in the 82nd minute.



In the Europa Conference League today, Joseph Paintsil also featured for KRC Genk.