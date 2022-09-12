Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah scores again for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah continued his fine form for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight.
The youngster was on target on Sunday when Nordsjaelland were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland on home turf.
Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring after 15 minutes to put his side in the lead but Midtjylland fought back to restore parity to make it 1-1.
The young forward has four goals and two assists in nine starts this season.
Despite being a winger, the Ghanaian has been used as a striker several times this season and has not disappointed.
In September of last year, Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads.
