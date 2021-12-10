Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan recovers from Covid-19

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has returned to training and is likely to feature for Roma this weekend.

Afena-Gyan tested negative for Covid-19 and has been cleared to reunite with his teammates as they prepare for the Italian Serie A clash.



The 18-year-old was forced into isolation on November 30 when he tested positive for Covid. He missed two games against Bologna and Inter Milan respectively with Roma failing to win neither.



In the morning, he took to social media to announce his recovery and that he will soon be available to train with his teammates.



“Negative at last,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Looking forward to training with my teammates again!”



The striker made his senior Roma debut under José Mourinho this term and scored two decisive goals in their 2-0 win over Genoa on November 21.



Roma are seventh on the table with 13 points separating them and leaders AC Milan.



Their back to back defeats against Bologna and Inter has led to talks about Mourinho's future but the Portuguese has the full backing of the club's directors.