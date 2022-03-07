1
Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu on target for KAS Eupen in vital win against OH Leuven

Isaac Nuhu Fd Isaac Nuhu was on target for KAS Eupen on Sunday

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Isaac Nuhu was on target for KAS Eupen on Sunday when the team defeated OH Leuven 3-1 in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The young forward was named in the team’s starting eleven on the matchday after displaying impressive form in the last few weeks.

In what was a matchday 30 encounter of the Belgian top-flight league season, the attacker was a threat to the defense of OH Leuven throughout his stay on the pitch.

On the matchday, Isaac Nuhu equalized in the 49th minute to restore his team’s lead on the back of a 1-1 draw from the first half.

A goal scored by Gary Gagnee in the 11th minute to put KAS Eupen in front was canceled by a strike from Mathieu Maertens in the 31st minute.

Courtesy of another second-half goal by Smail Prevljak, KAS Eupen cruised to a massive 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes with Isaac Nuhu finishing as one of the highly-rated players.

