Ghanaian youngster Jai Semenyo extends Cardiff City contract

JaiSemenyo KC Jai Semenyo extends his contract with Cardiff City

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Jai Semenyo has extended his contract with  English Football League Championship side Cardiff City until 2024.

The 17-year-old has been impressive for youth side this season, making a handful of appearances.

"Jai Semenyo has extended his deal with the #Bluebirds until the summer of 2024. Congratulations, Jai!" the club posted on their twitter.







Semenyo joined Cardiff City's U-23 side in June 2021, following a successful trial period in the youth setup.

The right-back has previous experience playing for Mangotsfield United, and joined City on a one-year contract.

He made his debut at senior level in the Emirates FA Cup clash with Liverpool on February 6, 2021.

Jai Semenyo is the younger brother of Bristol City winger Antoine Semenyo.

The enterprising full-back is eligible to feature for Ghana, England and Togo at international level.

Source: footballghana.com
