Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah starts training with new club FK Sarajevo

Joseph Amoah

Ghanaian international, Joseph Amoah has started the new chapter of his career in Bosnia.

The youngster signed for FK Željezničar Sarajevo on July 31 but could not travel to Bosnia for his unveiling.



This week, Joseph Amoah has officially been outdoored as a new player of FK Željezničar Sarajevo.



Today, he was part of the team’s squad that trained for the upcoming match over the weekend.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian has been signed with a lot of expectations and will play various roles for his new club that is based in Grbavica.

Last season, the talented winger played for FK Rudar Prijedor in the First League of Bosnia and impressed a lot.



He finished the season with 27 appearances with seven goals and three assists to his name.



He has set his sight on using his quality to help FK Sarajevo to try and win trophies this season.