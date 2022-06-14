0
Ghanaian youngster Joshua Addae offered contract extension by Crystal Palace 

Joshua Addae Scaled Joshua Addae

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English side Crystal Palace has offered a new contract to Ghanaian defender Joshua Addae.

Addae has been rewarded for his impressive performances last season and is among five players set to have their contracts renewed.

The English-born Ghanaian defender has a proposal before him to sign a new deal ahead of next season.

"Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process", Academy Director Gary Issott said on new contracts given to players.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself, being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."

Joshua Addae made 14 appearances for the Crystal Palace U18 team in the just-ended season.

Crystal Palace signed the 18-year-old right-back to their Under-18 squad in the winter transfer window.

The teenager last played for Langley F.C and now joins Rob Quinn's Palace side.

He is a right-back with attacking attributes and also has experience playing wing-back.

