0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer joins Crystal Palace Academy

Kofi Balmer Kofi Balmer

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have signed Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer from Larne FC in the on-going summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joins Palace a one-year deal with the club after joining from NIFL Premiership side Larne.

Balmer made over 40 appearances across all competitions in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Prior to playing for Larne, he featured heavily for Ballymena United.

He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

Balmer has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
Related Articles: