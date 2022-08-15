Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer joins Crystal Palace Academy

Kofi Balmer

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have signed Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer from Larne FC in the on-going summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joins Palace a one-year deal with the club after joining from NIFL Premiership side Larne.



Balmer made over 40 appearances across all competitions in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.



Prior to playing for Larne, he featured heavily for Ballymena United.

He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.



Balmer has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s.