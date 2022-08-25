Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Asante joins Hungarian side MTK Budapest FC

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Asante has joined Hungarian outfit MTK Budapest FC in the ongoing transfer window.
The 18-year-old is joining the club on long-term deal after impressing the technical team of the side while on trial.
The youngster was spotted here in Ghana by scout Teodoru Vasilisz and was sent to Hungary for the trails for two-weeks.
His performance during the two-week period convinced the technical team of MTK and they have offered him a long-term cont
The enterprising left-back will initially train with the reserve team and is expected to play in the youth Champions League as well.
