0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian youngster Latif Issah Ahmed signs for Viking in Norway

E73128dc A33f 467c Ae8a E19b985151c9 Latif Issah Ahmed

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Latif Issah Ahmed has completed a move and signed for Norwegian outfit Viking CF.

The talented youngster in the last few weeks has been on trials at the club over a possible move.

After successfully impressing the technical handlers of Viking CF, the team has taken the decision to sign the Ghanaian.

Latif Issah Ahmed, 20, has officially signed his contract with the Norwegian club and will be eligible to play for the new club next season.

The pacey player is excited about his move to Viking CF and already looking forward to helping the club to succeed.

For the Norwegian club, the team is excited about the new signing and believes he will use his quality to bolster the squad of the team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report