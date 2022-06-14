0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng handed new contract at Crystal Palace

Malachi Boateng Mbb.png Malachi Boateng

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng will continue his trade with English Premier League side Crystal Palace, Footballghana.com can report.

The 19-year-old is among the five U-23 players who have been offered a new contract at the club ahead of next season.

The five players handed a new deal at Palace have three Ghanaian involved. They are Malachi Boateng, David Boateng and Joshua Addae.

Malachi Boateng enjoyed a decent campaign for the Crystal Palace U-23 side, making 20 appearances in the Premier League 2 in the just-ended season.

Gary Issott, Academy Director, said: "Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself, being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."

Boateng has won the Crystal Palace U-18 and U-23 player of the year in 2019 and 2020, respectively, after an outstanding season with the youth team.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: