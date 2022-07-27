Ghanaian youngster Michael Lamptey Junior joins MSK Zilina FC in Slovakia

Ghanaian youngster Michael Lamptey Junior

Ghanaian youngster Michael Lamptey Junior has completed his move to MSK Zilina FC from Zilina Africa FC ahead of the new season.

The 18-year-old joins the mother club of Zilina Africa FC to continue his professional carrier.



Junior featured in the Ghana Division Two League for Zilina Africa for two seasons before joining the Shoshone in pre-season this year.



He has been one of the standout players for Zilina Africa, scoring and providing assists for the club.

The club announced via its Facebook page.



"Michael from Zilina Africa FC ???????? joins our mother club MSK Zilina FC in Slovakia ???????? to continue his professional carrier⚽️."



We wish you all the best in your new challenge," the club posted.