Ghanaian youngster Moritz Kwarteng on target to seal win for FC Magdeburg in Bundesliga 2

Moritz Broni Kwarteng

Ghanaian international, Moritz Broni Kwarteng was the hero for FC Magdeburg today when the team locked horns with Greuther Fürth in the German Bundesliga 2.

The youngster featured for his team when the side hosted the matchday 8 opponent of the 2022/23 Bundesliga 2 season.



Due to his hard work for the team since the start of the campaign, Moritz Broni Kwarteng started the game on the right wing of his team.



He was involved in the 38th minute when Cristiano Piccini scored to give FC Magdeburg the lead.



Unfortunately, the home team could not hold on for long as the visitors hit back just four minutes later after conceding.



Damian Michalski was presented with a good chance and scored to restore parity before halftime.

Late in the second half, Ghanaian attacker Moritz Broni Kwarteng made his quality count as he scored with a fine effort to restore the lead for FC Magdeburg.



With no reply from Greuther Fürth, that goal handed the hosts a 2-1 win to merit the three points at the end of the 90 minutes.



This season, Moritz Broni Kwarteng has scored four goals and has two assists after making 8 appearances for his team in the German Bundesliga 2.



