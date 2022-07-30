Ghanaian youngster Samuel Gidi scores again in MSK Zilina’s Slovak Supa Liga huge win

Samuel Gidi

Ghanaian prodigy, Samuel Gidi scores for MSK Zilina football club in their match-day-three league game against Banska Bystrica in the Slovak Super Liga.

Gidi broke the deadlock of the game to give his side the lead sixteen minutes into the game with a fine header into the net to calm the nerve of the Shoshones home fans.

The 18-year-old midfield gem joined the Green-Yellow team this summer and already taking the league by storm in all his three starts for the club.