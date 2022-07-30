0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Gidi scores again in MSK Zilina’s Slovak Supa Liga huge win

PHOTO 2022 07 29 20 58 31 Samuel Gidi

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian prodigy, Samuel Gidi scores for MSK Zilina football club in their match-day-three league game against Banska Bystrica in the Slovak Super Liga.

Gidi broke the deadlock of the game to give his side the lead sixteen minutes into the game with a fine header into the net to calm the nerve of the Shoshones home fans.

The 18-year-old midfield gem joined the Green-Yellow team this summer and already taking the league by storm in all his three starts for the club.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service